Tribune Photo/Rich Schubert

John T. Wayne, left, with Don Dane





The Autism Outreach Fellowship sponsored a book signing and artist reception Friday, December 15 at Budget Blinds in Downtown Lee’s Summit.





Featured were the talents of John T. Wayne, the grandson of the famous John Wayne and Western book author, and Don Dane an award-winning artist and poet.





A former Marine, Wayne, began his writing career after his service ended in 1985. His series, The Gaslight Boys Series, follows the lives of boys orphaned during the Civil War. His most current book, “Blood Once Spilled: The Gaslight Boys Series” was published in January of 2017.





Dane lives in the metro areas and began drawing as a youth. In 2002, he left his corporate job to focus on his art. He primarily focuses on realistic Western art in watercolor, pencil sketches, and oils.