Kimberly Lightfoot, Manager at Family Center Farm & Home, presents a donation to Bob White of Owl Hollow Farm last month

After a six-week-long feed drive hosted by Family Center Farm & Home in Harrisonville, Butler and Paola and Purina Animal Nutrition, Owl Hollow Farm in Lone Jack was presented with a check for $380.00. For every bag of Purina® Equine Senior® horse feed, the number one preferred feed brand of horse rescues, purchased at the three Family Center Farm & Home locations, Purina and Family Center donated a combined $1.00.





“We are thrilled with the success of the Purina® Equine Senior® feed drive and are excited to present this donation from Purina,” says Kimberly Lightfoot, Family Center Farm & Home Store Manager in Harrisonville. Family Center Farm & Home, a local Purina dealer, selected Owl Hollow Farm because of their positive influence in the community and the work they do to rehabilitate and rehome horses in need. Bob & Cathy White, the founders of Owl Hollow Farm, have been rehabilitating and working with rescue horses since 2010. Bob works with the ASPCA Horse Action Team and travels nationally to rescue neglected horses. Locally he works with the Missouri Humane Society and has assisted in transitioning horses in Jackson, Johnson, Cass and Bates county – to name a few. Currently Owl Hollow Farm is home to 20 horses and serves over 65 children annually through a free 10-week program that teaches basic horse care while also focusing on independence, responsibility and self-awareness. Owl Hollow Farm is a long time user of Purina products, specifically Purina Senior, Senior Active and Apple and Oat Horse Treats.





The feed drive was part of Purina’s partnership with A Home for Every Horse, an organization providing support to more than 600 rescues across the United States. As the title sponsor of A Home For Every Horse, Purina® has donated more than 800 tons of horse feed to rescue organizations.



