Felony charges filed in Raytown assault and weekend shooting February 9, 2017

Raytown man for an assault and shooting over the weekend, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Darrell E. White, dob: 9/5/1963, faces Assault 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action.*

According to court records, Raytown police responded to the 9900 block of E. 8th Street in Raytown. A victim told police the defendant had fired a handgun at him. After officers arrived they found children, ages 4 -12 inside. They also found evidence of gunfire, including a bullet hole in a door leading from the living room to the garage. A witness told police the defendant had been in argument and the defendant went and grabbed a handgun and fired a shot in the direction of a victim.

Prosecutors requested a $100,000 bond.

*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded.





