Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Felony charges filed in Raytown assault and...

Felony charges filed in Raytown assault and weekend shooting

February 9, 2017 

Raytown man for an assault and shooting over the weekend, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Darrell E. White, dob: 9/5/1963, faces Assault 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action.*

According to court records, Raytown police responded to the 9900 block of E. 8th Street in Raytown. A victim told police the defendant had fired a handgun at him. After officers arrived they found children, ages 4 -12 inside. They also found evidence of gunfire, including a bullet hole in a door leading from the living room to the garage. A witness told police the defendant had been in argument and the defendant went and grabbed a handgun and fired a shot in the direction of a victim. 

Prosecutors requested a $100,000 bond.

*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 2,893
UPDATE: Lee's Summit Teenager Robbed at Gun Point
Page Views: 823
Planning Commission Members Question Rendering
Page Views: 791
Glen Morris O’Neal Sr.
Page Views: 528
Man’s Life Saved by Patron and Employees at Legacy Park Community Center
Page Views: 462
Council Approves Industrial Development Bonds for Village at View High Project
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Gary Beachner
Gary Beachner
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio