Raytown man for an assault and shooting over the weekend, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.
Darrell E. White, dob: 9/5/1963, faces Assault 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action.*
According to court records, Raytown police responded to the 9900 block of E. 8th Street in Raytown. A victim told police the defendant had fired a handgun at him. After officers arrived they found children, ages 4 -12 inside. They also found evidence of gunfire, including a bullet hole in a door leading from the living room to the garage. A witness told police the defendant had been in argument and the defendant went and grabbed a handgun and fired a shot in the direction of a victim.
Prosecutors requested a $100,000 bond.
*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded.