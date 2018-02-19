Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Fire Damages Downtown Lees Summit Business

Fire Damages Downtown Lees Summit Business

Fire Damages Downtown Lees Summit Business

February 19, 2018

Tribune photo/Joey Hedges

By Assistant Chief Jim Eden
Lee’s Summit Fire Department      

   
On Monday, February 19, 2018, at 11:26 a.m., the Lee's Summit Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire at Grains &Taps, 10 SW 3rd Street. 

The caller reported a previous fire involving a bathroom exhaust fan overnight. The fire was believed to be out, but there was still a lot of smoke in the attic space.  

When the fire department arrived, there was light smoke coming from a vent on the outside of a one-story commercial building in the downtown business district. The occupants advised of a previous fire in bathroom exhaust fan and as they started to disassemble the fan; discovered there was still a considerable amount of smoke in the attic space between the ceiling and flat roof.

Fire crews pulled the ceiling in the bathroom and removed a substantial amount of smoldering cellulose insulation around the fan. Once the smoldering material was removed and extinguished, the smoke dissipated in the attic space. A check of the adjacent building confirmed no additional smoke or fire spread. The incident was under control by 12:20 p.m.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a faulty bathroom exhaust fan. In addition to igniting the insulation around the fan, the fire burned several structural pieces of wood in the attic. Fire crews had to remove a large section of the ceiling in the back of the business to ensure all of the blown-in insulation had been removed. The interior of the business sustained minor smoke damage.

The scene was left with the business owner and the Jackson County Health Department. The business is closed.     

 


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 1,880
Small Fire Forces Evacuation of Assisted Living Facility
Page Views: 1,171
City Grapples With Budget Crisis
Page Views: 908
City employees turn out for Council discussion on wages
Page Views: 825
#practices4life January 2018
Page Views: 812
Family Center Farm & Home And Purina® Donate Feed To Local Rescue Horses
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LS R-7

Summit Christian Academy

St Michael the Archangel
RANDOM PICK
Scott Kuhlman: It All Began With Piano Lessons
Scott Kuhlman: It All Began With Piano Lessons
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009-2017 Lee's Summit Tribune