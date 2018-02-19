Fire Damages Downtown Lees Summit Business February 19, 2018

Tribune photo/Joey Hedges

By Assistant Chief Jim Eden Lee’s Summit Fire Department

On Monday, February 19, 2018, at 11:26 a.m., the Lee's Summit Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire at Grains &Taps, 10 SW 3rd Street.

The caller reported a previous fire involving a bathroom exhaust fan overnight. The fire was believed to be out, but there was still a lot of smoke in the attic space.

When the fire department arrived, there was light smoke coming from a vent on the outside of a one-story commercial building in the downtown business district. The occupants advised of a previous fire in bathroom exhaust fan and as they started to disassemble the fan; discovered there was still a considerable amount of smoke in the attic space between the ceiling and flat roof.

Fire crews pulled the ceiling in the bathroom and removed a substantial amount of smoldering cellulose insulation around the fan. Once the smoldering material was removed and extinguished, the smoke dissipated in the attic space. A check of the adjacent building confirmed no additional smoke or fire spread. The incident was under control by 12:20 p.m.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a faulty bathroom exhaust fan. In addition to igniting the insulation around the fan, the fire burned several structural pieces of wood in the attic. Fire crews had to remove a large section of the ceiling in the back of the business to ensure all of the blown-in insulation had been removed. The interior of the business sustained minor smoke damage.

