Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Fire Damages Duplex at 608 NE Columbus Street

Fire Damages Duplex at 608 NE Columbus Street

Fire Damages Duplex at 608 NE Columbus Street

January 9, 2018

By Assistant Chief Jim Eden
Lee’s Summit Fire Department 

On Tuesday, January 09, 2018, at 8:40 a.m., the Lee's Summit Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the duplex at 608 NE Columbus Street. Several neighbors reported heavy smoke coming from the back of duplex. 

When the fire department arrived, heavy smoke was visible from the back of the split-level duplex. The occupants of Unit A were outside. The fire was located in Unit B.  

Firefighters entered Unit B and quickly knocked down the fire in the basement that extended up the stairway into the first floor living area. There was smoke in Unit A, but no fire. A search of both units confirmed everyone was out. The fire was under control by 9:04 a.m.

The fire appears to have originated in the basement of Unit B. The fire damaged the basement and a portion of the first floor, with heavy heat and smoke damage throughout the remainder of the unit. There was no fire extension into the other side of the duplex, but it did sustain varying amounts of smoke damage. 

The Red Cross was providing assistance to the ten residents displaced by the fire. 

The cause of the fire is still being determined.



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 1,413
Attorney General Hawley Issues Warning for Consumers about “Force-Placed Insurance”
Page Views: 893
Kander Announces Initiative Petition Amending Chapters 290 and 67 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri is Open for Public Comment
Page Views: 676
Lee's Summit Police Conduct Alcohol Sales Enforcement On December 22, 2017
Page Views: 665
Patrol Reports Seven Fatalities During New Year's Counting Period
Page Views: 649
Jackson County Executive recommends Missouri State Auditor’s Office inspect County’s fiscal policies
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LS R-7

Summit Christian Academy

St Michael the Archangel
RANDOM PICK
Lee's Summit Sex Offender Apprehended in Texas Today
Lee's Summit Sex Offender Apprehended in Texas Today
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009-2017 Lee's Summit Tribune