Lee’s Summit Fire Department

On Tuesday, January 09, 2018, at 8:40 a.m., the Lee's Summit Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the duplex at 608 NE Columbus Street. Several neighbors reported heavy smoke coming from the back of duplex.





When the fire department arrived, heavy smoke was visible from the back of the split-level duplex. The occupants of Unit A were outside. The fire was located in Unit B.





Firefighters entered Unit B and quickly knocked down the fire in the basement that extended up the stairway into the first floor living area. There was smoke in Unit A, but no fire. A search of both units confirmed everyone was out. The fire was under control by 9:04 a.m.





The fire appears to have originated in the basement of Unit B. The fire damaged the basement and a portion of the first floor, with heavy heat and smoke damage throughout the remainder of the unit. There was no fire extension into the other side of the duplex, but it did sustain varying amounts of smoke damage.





The Red Cross was providing assistance to the ten residents displaced by the fire.





The cause of the fire is still being determined.