anuary 7, 2018

By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

Lee’s Summit Fire Department





On Sunday, January 07, 2018, at 1:41 p.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 1633 SW Fredrick Drive.





The occupant of the house reported smoke coming from the ceiling around the fireplace.





When the fire department arrived, nothing was visible from the outside of the two-story single family residence. The occupant indicated they had lit the fireplace and had an abnormal amount of smoke, and smoke coming from the ceiling around the chimney.





When firefighters entered the house there was a light haze inside. A scan of the walls with the thermal imaging camera found a fire burning in the walls around the brick fireplace. Firefighters opened the walls around the fireplace to extinguish the fire, but also had to disassemble a portion of the fireplace to get to all the concealed spaces involved in the fire. The incident was under control by 2:26 p.m.





Fire damage was contained to the area around the fireplace with minor smoke damage to the remainder of the house. The house was able to be reoccupied.