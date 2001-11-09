Firefighter Pays Tribute to Fellow First Responders that Perished in 9/11 September 16, 2017

By Russ Pulley Tribune Reporter

A volunteer firefighter on the 16th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks made a long haul in honor of firefighters who died that day.

Nathan Rushton, 23, of Lee’s Summit spent about 30 minutes on a stair-climbing machine at Flex 365 Gym to honor the 343 firefighters who perished that day trying to rescue others.

Ruston works for a Lee’s Summit roofing company but graduated from the fire academy at Metropolitan Community College and is a volunteer firefighter for Smithville while he looks for a job in his chosen profession.

Rod Perkins, an associate at the gym at 920 N.E. Columbus St., said Rushton took about 30 minutes to make the climb equaling 110-stories in his heavy bunker gear, carrying a length of hose.

Perkins said occasionally the gym has firefighters come use the stair climber to train in gear.

Rushton said he was unable to participate in the stair climb in Kansas City or Columbia, so he decided to make his tribute alone at the gym.

“It was very hard, very challenging, but it was worth every step,” Rushton said. “I was sure it was going to be tough but determination got me through it.”

Rushton, however, was not the only Lee’s Summit person taking that challenge in memory of comrades.

The Lee's Summit Fire Department participated in the 2017 KC 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Sunday, said Assistant Fire Chief Jim Eden.

Conner Eller, Jesse Frank, Eric Fix, Alex Diecidue, and Sandra Hughes were five of 343 firefighters from Kansas City region to climb 110 stories at the Town Pavilion high rise in downtown Kansas City, Eden said on Facebook. They climbed in honor of one FDNY firefighter killed on 9-11-2001 and supported SAFE (Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund) to provide financial support for the surviving spouses of local law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency services personnel who lose their life in the performance of their duties.





