Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
First Responder Remembrance Event

First Responder Remembrance Event

September 9, 2017

September 9, 2017

Police officers and firemen put their lives on the line daily in order to protect and serve their citizens. The fateful 9/11 is a true testament to this.

Join the American Legion District 5, VFW District 5, DAV, Amvets, Muehlebach Funeral Care, Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, and the Catholic Cemeteries of Kansas City-St. Joseph in remembering our fallen heroes and celebrating their bravery and dedication.

The 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony is on Monday, September 11, at 6:00 p.m. at the First Responder Memorial in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery located at 7601 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, MO.

Special guests KCMO Police Chief Rick Smith and KCMO Fire Chief Paul Berardi will also be in attendance.




