Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Five area cities recognized as Communities for All Ages

January 27, 2017

On Friday, Jan. 27, the Mid-America Regional Council will recognize the cities of Excelsior Springs, Independence, Liberty, Raymore and Roeland Park as “Communities for All Ages.” The awards will be presented at a meeting of the First Suburbs Coalition at 8:30 a.m. at the Westwood City Hall, 4700 Rainbow Boulevard in Westwood, Kansas.

Liberty, Raymore and Roeland Park have earned the KC Communities for All Ages Silver level award, and Excelsior Springs and Independence will each receive the Bronze level award.

The Communities for All Ages recognition program was developed by the First Suburbs Coalition and 
KC Communities for All Ages — two groups convened by MARC to develop programs and tools to support older, first-tier suburbs; help communities respond to the rapid increase in the older adult population; and make communities more welcoming for all age groups.

The first Communities for All Ages awards were presented in May 2015, and previous awards have gone to the following cities: Gladstone (gold); Mission (silver); Blue Springs, Grandview, Liberty, Raymore, Raytown and Roeland Park (bronze).

The recognition program’s three sequential levels of achievement reflect increasing degrees of commitment to becoming a Community for All Ages. The Bronze level recognizes heightened awareness of the issues and requires a resolution or commitment by the city’s elected body, along with community presentations and public engagement. The Silver level adds the completion of an assessment process and requires the community to appoint a citizen-based committee to assess related city activities and investments. Gold , the highest level, recognizes communities that formally adopt a Communities for All Ages plan based on the assessment completed at the Silver level. Communities can maintain their recognition status by advancing to higher levels or, once the Gold level is achieved, continuing to implement new elements of their plans.

The Communities for All Ages recognition program encourages communities to respond positively to changing demographics and adopt policy and program approaches that make the region a great place to live and age well.

"Roeland Park is honored to be a Silver-level Community for All Ages,” said Teresa Kelly, councilmember for Roeland Park, one of the five cities to be recognized Friday. “We feel it’s important to continue to improve our parks and public spaces to better accommodate residents of all ages and abilities.”

More information about the recognition program is available online at www.kccfaa.org.


