Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Former Hazel Grove Elementary Students Return...

Former Hazel Grove Elementary Students Return to Grade School to Inspire Children

Former Hazel Grove Elementary Students Return to Grade School to Inspire Children

May 27, 2017

Haley Hall and Alex Oswald, both Lee’s Summit North High School Class of 2017 graduates, recently received college scholarships from the Hazel Grove Elementary School PTA. The two graduates, who were once students at Hazel Grove Elementary, returned to their former school to speak to the younger children during May.

Haley and Alex shared advice with the Hazel Grove Elementary students, including how to be successful throughout elementary, middle and high schools. Haley is attending the University of Arkansas this fall, and Alex will attend Longview Community College.


