Haley Hall and Alex Oswald, both Lee’s Summit North High School Class of 2017 graduates, recently received college scholarships from the Hazel Grove Elementary School PTA. The two graduates, who were once students at Hazel Grove Elementary, returned to their former school to speak to the younger children during May.





Haley and Alex shared advice with the Hazel Grove Elementary students, including how to be successful throughout elementary, middle and high schools. Haley is attending the University of Arkansas this fall, and Alex will attend Longview Community College.