Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Former Postal Worker Pleads Guilty To Stealing...

Former Postal Worker Pleads Guilty To Stealing Mail

December 24, 2016

Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced that a former U.S. Postal Service employee pleaded guilty in federal court December 13, 2016 to stealing mail.

Shannon N. Hill, 22, of Lee’s Summit, Mo., waived her right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to a federal information that charges her with stealing mail.
According to today’s plea agreement, Hill took cash and gift cards from mail addressed to 33 victims in Kansas City, Raytown, and Parkville, Mo., from April 1, 2015, to March 31, 2016. The loss to date is a total of $795. The thefts occurred at the Raytown Station, the Barry Woods Carrier Annex, the Hodge Park Station and the Parkville Post Office.

Under federal statutes, Hill is subject to a sentence of up to five years in federal prison without parole and must pay restitution to the victims. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathleen D. Mahoney. It was investigated by the U.S. Postal Service-Office of Inspector General.


