Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Fort Osage and Education Center closed...

Fort Osage and Education Center closed indefinitely

February 19, 2018

By Marshanna Hester
 
The Fort Osage National Historic Landmark, owned and operated by Jackson County Parks + Rec, will be closed indefinitely after sustaining damage from a grass fire.

Fire crews from multiple agencies, including Ft. Osage, Independence, Sni Valley, Central Jackson County, Liberty and Wellington-Napoleon, responded to the scene around 5 p.m. Sunday. 

An investigation is underway to determine how and where the grass fire started, but firefighters say high winds and dry weather conditions caused the fire to spread to the historic landmark.

An initial assessment by Parks + Rec staff has determined that three buildings and a fence at Fort Osage sustained damage. The full extent of the damage is unknown.

The Fort Osage Education Center was not damaged by the grass fire, but smoke entered the building. As a result, it will also be closed indefinitely.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 2,192
Small Fire Forces Evacuation of Assisted Living Facility
Page Views: 1,231
City Grapples With Budget Crisis
Page Views: 905
City employees turn out for Council discussion on wages
Page Views: 855
Family Center Farm & Home And Purina® Donate Feed To Local Rescue Horses
Page Views: 854
#practices4life January 2018
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LS R-7

Summit Christian Academy

St Michael the Archangel
RANDOM PICK
The Evidence Of Faith’s Substance America’s Changing Sexuality: Christians better know their Bible
The Evidence Of Faith’s Substance America’s Changing Sexuality: Christians better know their Bible
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009-2017 Lee's Summit Tribune