Four young Lee's Summit men face a felony criminal charge for bringing a loaded weapon onto school grounds at Lee's Summit High School, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.





Landon Mikle, dob: 11/23/1999; Tynan B. Mullen, dob: 9/13/1999; Tanner J. Nicholson, dob: 2/26/2001; and Scott W. Ryan, dob: 12/27/1998; all of Lee's Summit, face Unalwfull Use of a Weapon.*





According to court records, the four men were seen in the parking lot of Lee's Summit High School on Feb. 28, 2018 A student told their parent about seeing some of the men in the parking lot with guns.





The parent called the school and the principal alerted a School Resource Officer. Lee's Summit police tracked a suspect vehicle to an off-site residence and found, after obtaining consent to search, multiple weapons, including an AR-15 rifle.





Prosecutors requested for each defendant a bond of $50,000 cash.





Jackson County Prosecutor Baker praised the Lee's Summit School District administration for working closely with law enforcement, as well as the alert actions of students, parents, the school resource officer and Lee's Summit police, who all worked together to safeguard the community's safety.



