Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Four young Lee's Summit men charged for...

Four young Lee's Summit men charged for bringing weapon onto school property

March 1, 2018

Four young Lee's Summit men face a felony criminal charge for bringing a loaded weapon onto school grounds at Lee's Summit High School, Jackson County Prosecutor  Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Landon Mikle, dob: 11/23/1999; Tynan B. Mullen, dob: 9/13/1999; Tanner J. Nicholson, dob: 2/26/2001; and Scott W. Ryan, dob: 12/27/1998; all of Lee's Summit, face Unalwfull Use of a Weapon.*

According to court records, the four men were seen in the parking lot of Lee's Summit High School on Feb. 28, 2018 A student told their parent about seeing some of the men in the parking lot with guns. 

The parent called the school and the principal alerted a School Resource Officer. Lee's Summit police tracked a suspect vehicle to an off-site residence and found, after obtaining consent to search, multiple weapons, including an AR-15 rifle.

Prosecutors requested for each defendant a bond of $50,000 cash.

Jackson County Prosecutor Baker praised the Lee's Summit School District administration for working closely with law enforcement, as well as the alert actions of students, parents, the school resource officer and Lee's Summit police, who all worked together to safeguard the community's safety.

*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 3,437
David Kaney Graham
Page Views: 1,184
Jackson County inmate dies of apparent suicide February 22, 2018
Page Views: 1,064
Suicide Is A Symptom
Page Views: 1,003
Greenwood man pleads guilty to child sexual assualt; sentenced to 30 years in prison
Page Views: 958
City employees turn out for Council discussion on wages
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LS R-7

Summit Christian Academy

St Michael the Archangel
RANDOM PICK
Missouri 8 District Senator Candidate Questionnaire: Hillary Shields
Missouri 8 District Senator Candidate Questionnaire: Hillary Shields
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009-2017 Lee's Summit Tribune