Fred DeMoro is Appointed to District 4 Council Seat May 11, 2017

By Stephanie Edwards Tribune Reporter

Fred DeMoro will be sworn in at a future date to be determined as the District 4 councilmember. He will serve in the seat that was made empty after the successful recall of Councilmember Chris Moreno.

DeMoro was nominated to the seat by Councilmember Phyllis Edson. Other nominees include Gladys Bratton, who was nominated by Councilmember Trish Carlyle and Dana Arth, nominated by Rob Binney.

DeMoro was appointed after receiving votes from Councilmembers Diane Seif, Dave Mosby, Craig Faith, and Phyllis Edson. Councilmembers Diane Forte and Trish Carlyle voted for Bratton, and Arth received a vote from Councilmember Binney.

DeMoro will serve until the election next April.

The newly appointed councilmember has served, and continues to serve on the Planning Commission since 2011, in the capacity of commissioner and secretary. He has been the Planning Commission Liaison to the Lee's Summit Community and Economic Development Committee since 2013.

He was also a part of the latest Charter Review Commission. In 2015, he served as a part of the Downtown Master Plan Task Force. He has also been a member of he District 4 Advisory Committee.

In his remarks during the Council meeting, DeMoro stated that he was not swayed by special interest groups. His priorities, he said, are capital improvements, and economic development, as well as making sure that the City's services are kept to par.

During a question and answer session, he was asked by Councilmember Craig Faith to expand on his comments about public safety. "It must mean something to you," he said.

"It does," DeMoro said. He mentioned the recent moves made by the City to communicate with other agencies through upgrades in radio systems.

DeMoro has been a resident of Lee's Summit for 31 years.





