Fred DeMoro To Run For District 4 City Council Position December 16, 2017

Fred DeMoro, currently District 4 Councilmember is announcing this week that he will be seeking the Lee’s Summit City Council District 4 seat in the April 2018 municipal election.

As a current District 4 Councilmember, Mr. DeMoro is a member of the following City Council Committees:

Public Works - Vice-Chair Community Economic Development Committee Rules Committee Finance and Budget – Alternate

“I am very proud of my experience, and would like to continue serving the residents of District 4 and all the residents of Lee’s Summit”

Additionally, “I want to continue to work on the important projects that have been started and see the implementation of infrastructure improvements, classification and compensation studies and a modified Comprehensive Plan for the City of Lee’s Summit”.

I am very supportive of public safety and I look forward to continue working with those professionals in our community to further strengthen retention and recruitment.

DeMoro describes himself as a team player and will work hard for a diverse constituency. Never afraid to speak his mind and debate controversial issues, he also knows that reaching a consensus and resolution outweighs getting nothing substantial done. Open minded on all issues that arise, DeMoro is not swayed by special interest groups, and will only consider those propositions that promote and strengthen the City of Lee’s Summit.

Maintaining and supporting Capital Improvement Projects that support the quality of our community is of utmost importance. In addition, exploring and acting upon economic development opportunities that bring well paying and sustainable wages to our citizens is tantamount for future growth.

Additionally, Mr. DeMoro would work very closely on a personal basis with the District 4 HOA’s and community organizations to reach the many concerned citizens of District 4 and mitigate their concerns on a one-on-one basis while representing the interests of the entire city. “I have enjoyed my time on the city council and look forward to continue representing the residents of District 4 and Lee’s Summit”.

I can be reached at Fred.DeMoro@cityofls.net or 816-419-1404.





