Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Free Clinic Day At New Springs Community Clinic

 January 20, 2017
Dr. Laura Voss 


Pastor Corey McDonald invites you to a Free Clinic Day this Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at New Springs Community Clinic located at 1800 N.E. Independence Ave. in Lee’s Summit.

Please spread the word. The clinic is open to everyone who needs care. No insurance necessary, no financial requirements, no residency restrictions and no baloney. They are here to take care of people.
If you need to see a medical doctor, the free clinic is open for walk-ins on the third Sunday of each month from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. If you get here by 5:00 p.m., then you will be seen.

New Springs Community Clinic was founded by Dr. Laura Voss in connection with New Springs Community Church. A Free Medical Clinic had been a dream of Dr. Laura for several years and has now come true with the help of many people, hospitals and organizations. New Springs Community Clinic is a totally FREE clinic serving the basic medical needs of the community around it.
Medical Director Laura Voss, DO, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biology with a minor in chemistry from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. She obtained her medical degree, graduating magna cum laude, from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. Dr. Voss is board-certified in family practice.

New Springs Community Clinic will provide basic primary care to all ages with a volunteer staff including physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, therapists and social services. Besides medical care, they plan to offer tobacco cessation counseling with free nicotine replacement products and diabetic education.

For more information call (816) 246-7474 or visit newspringsclinic.org. The next free clinic day will be Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018.



