The Lee’s Summit Health Education Advisory Board (HEAB) is offering a free, Hands-Only™ CPR training on Sat., Feb. 10, at the Gamber Community Center, 4 SE Independence Ave., Lee’s Summit.





Volunteers experienced in teaching CPR will conduct the training which includes a brief video and hands on chest compression practice with the use of mannequins. Registration for Hands-Only™ CPR training is available at LSparks.net or by calling (816) 969-1500. Space is limited; so sign up today. Participants will receive a certificate and a free t-shirt, while supplies last.





Participants can choose from three, 45-minute sessions beginning at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., and 11 a.m.

There are no age restrictions for participants. Participants will receive a certificate of participation; this class does not qualify as a CPR Certification.





Please join us on Sat., Feb. 10 to learn this lifesaving skill.