Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Free Hands-Only™ CPR Training Feb. 10, 2018

Free Hands-Only™ CPR Training Feb. 10, 2018

Free Hands-Only™ CPR Training Feb. 10, 2018

February 3, 2018

The Lee’s Summit Health Education Advisory Board (HEAB) is offering a free, Hands-Only™ CPR training on Sat., Feb. 10, at the Gamber Community Center, 4 SE Independence Ave., Lee’s Summit. 

Volunteers experienced in teaching CPR will conduct the training which includes a brief video and hands on chest compression practice with the use of mannequins. Registration for Hands-Only™ CPR training is available at LSparks.net or by calling (816) 969-1500. Space is limited; so sign up today.   Participants will receive a certificate and a free t-shirt, while supplies last.

Participants can choose from three, 45-minute sessions beginning at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., and 11 a.m.
There are no age restrictions for participants.  Participants will receive a certificate of participation; this class does not qualify as a CPR Certification. 

Please join us on Sat., Feb. 10 to learn this lifesaving skill.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 4,414
Lee's Summit Police, Fire And Public Safety Workers Pay At The Bottom
Page Views: 1,478
Two Lee's Summit Residents Reunite After 70 Years
Page Views: 1,050
City Health Advisory Board Recommends Regulating Marijuana
Page Views: 810
LSR7 Board Hears Second Quarter Update And Approves Audit
Page Views: 733
City Planning Commission Recommends Rules For Short-Term Rentals
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LS R-7

Summit Christian Academy

St Michael the Archangel
RANDOM PICK
Lee's Summit West's Chelsey Phoebus Signs with Cowgirls
Lee's Summit West's Chelsey Phoebus Signs with Cowgirls
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009-2017 Lee's Summit Tribune