Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Free Organ Concert Open to Public at Lees...

Free Organ Concert Open to Public at Lees Summit Christian Church

September 2, 2017

A free organ concert is occurring, featuring David C. Pickering, Assistant Professor, Kansas State University in concert on a Three-manual, 58 stop custom designed digital pipe organ by the Allen Organ Company.

The free event will be on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 7:00 at Lees Summit Christian Church, 800 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Mo, 64086.
 
David C. Pickering is Assistant Professor of Music and Chair of the Keyboard Division at Kansas State University. He is an active recitalist, having performed throughout the United States, Austria, and Canada. Pickering’s three recordings feature the organ music of American composers Daniel Gawthrop, Alice Jordan, and Leroy Robertson. He has also authored articles on these composers that have appeared in The American Organist and The Diapason.
 
The esteemed organist will be performing on the newly custom designed Heritage L-333DK Allen Organ that features Three manuals with ivory naturals and black sharps, 58 deluxe elite moving drawknobs, GeniSys Voices featuring hundreds of additional stops, six complete stop lists from different styles of organs that includes, the Classic Allen, English (Willis), Cavaille-Coll, Schlicker, Arp Schnitger and Aeolian-Skinner organs. His work will showcase the full range of the organ.
 
A reception will follow the concert.




