Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Freedom to Speak Toastmasters Present Open House

January 28, 2017

By Stephanie Edwards
Tribune Reporter

Freedom to Speak Toastmasters will host “Talk Your Way to the Top,” an open house at John Knox Village Ambassador Room located at 500 NW Murray Road in Lee’s Summit. The event will take place on January 31, 2017 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. Food and drink will be provided.

Toastmasters “can help you improve your leadership and communication skills.” The organization is a world leader in communication and leadership development. 

“Membership in Toastmasters is one of the great investments you can make in yourself,” Dr. Jacquelyn Gates shared. “It is also one of the most cost-effective skill building tools available anywhere.”

Toastmasters meetings are “learn-by-doing” workshops in which participants learn speaking and leadership skills in a no-pressure environment. No instructor runs the meetings. Rather, members evaluate one another’s presentations and it is this feedback that is an essential part to the success of the program.

Participants give impromptu talks on assigned topics. They also conduct meetings and develop skills related to timekeeping, grammar, and parliamentary procedure. Communication skills are taught by the Competent Communication manual, a series of 10 self-paced speaking assignments “designed to instill a basic foundation in public speaking.”

For more information please contact Dr. Gates at myspine@icloud.com or Lisa Great at lisagreat08@gmail.com.



