Mark Myers, left, and Eddie Pease, right, are the purveyors of unique brews at Fringe Beerworks

By Stephanie Edwards

Tribune Reporter





Lee's Summit's latest adults-only fun place opened in the heart of downtown late last year. Fringe Beerworks, the City's first brewery, occupies the historic brick building located at 224 SE Douglas Street, a space most recently occupied by a home beer brewing supply store. Co-owner Eddie Pease bought the building that he had had his eyes on for a little while. Along with his longtime friend and fellow beer enthusiast, Mark Myers, Fringe Beerworks adds an intimate, relaxed atmosphere to the historic district.





Inside the space and behind the bar an all-electric, three barrel brewing system produces their own unique brews. "We have honed the ability to discern flavors," Pease said. "We bring a great partnership to the table." That partnership pairs Pease's knowledge of trends in the craft beer world with Myers' nearly three decades of home-brewing experience.





The refreshing citrus flavor of their award-winning Grapefruit Wheat is not the only beer to be brewed in the space. Doc Myers Snake Oil, a Black IPA, is a nod to Myers' late father. An old style English Bitter is also on tap. Beers from other local breweries will be available on tap, including Naughty Sister from Levi Garrison and Sons located in Hamilton, Missouri.





Madam X, a coffee milk stout made with coffee from Kansas City's own The Roasterie, is a treat for the eye as well as the palate. After a draw from the tap, the brew is set down on one of the large, black community tables, handmade by Myers and Pease themselves, with the simple advice to wait. A moment later, the creamy, foamy head dissolved into the rich, dark ale below. Only then is it time to drink.





Craft beer is, indeed, an art. "People come here to savor the beer rather than to quaff it," Myers said.

In the short time since the business opened, Myers and Pease have created a relaxed and appealing space featuring circus-themed decor, in bright red and black, and art from local artists. The name itself is a nod to the circus sideshow performers, or fringe, and an homage to the performance background Pease and Myers share.





The friendship between the co-owners, which began 15 years ago, adds something else to the atmosphere of the new business. "This is a chill space," Pease said. Small touches add to the experience, including Myers' and Pease's passion for crafting beer, and their desire to share it. "The tables promote community," he explained, a place to build a conversation. Even the music in the background and the sports on the televisions are kept just loud enough, but not up so high that patrons can't hold a conversation.





Their clientele has run the gamut in terms of ages, genders, and backgrounds. This past week one of the large tables was filled with three generations of craft beer drinkers, which is part of the point of the community seating. "It's really cool," Pease said.





Pease and Myers have felt the wide arms of welcome from their new downtown neighbors. Menus from several local restaurants are available in the taproom; many deliver food to Fringe's patrons. "Frankie Faralanes delivers here several times a day," Pease. The informal partnership bringing together good food and great beer formed early. "In my opinion they have the best wings in the metro," he said.





"There is a great synergy here, and we're glad to be a part of it,"Myers adds. "Everyone wants everyone else to succeed."





The taproom, located downtown at 224 SE Douglas Street, opens daily at noon and closes at ten p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and at midnight Friday and Saturday nights. For more information, call 816-600-2552, or visit www.fringebeerworks.com.