Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Funeral Services Set For Lee's Summit Police Officer Thomas Orr

Funeral Services Set For Lee's Summit Police Officer Thomas Orr

August 22, 2017

Funeral services have been set for Officer Thomas Orr of Lee’s Summit.

Thursday, August 24, 9:00 a.m.
Abundant Life Church 
304 SW Persels Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Burial will be in his hometown outside of Chicago, Illinois.

On Sunday, August 20, Officer Orr, 30, was off-duty and killed in a shooting in Westport.

He had been with the LSPD since March of 2015 and he was currently assigned as a School Resource Officer at Campbell Bernard Middle School. Prior to joining LSPD, Officer Orr worked for the Marshall, Missouri Police Department.

The LSPD is working with investigators with Kansas City Police Department to generate leads and bring Officer Orr’s killer to justice.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, of the approximately 200 people present at Californos when Officer Orr was killed, only three have talked with police.

Please call 816-474-TIPS if you have any information.


