Funeral Services Set For Lee's Summit Police Officer Thomas Orr

August 22, 2017





Funeral services have been set for Officer Thomas Orr of Lee’s Summit.





Thursday, August 24, 9:00 a.m.

Abundant Life Church

304 SW Persels Road

Lee's Summit, MO 64081





Burial will be in his hometown outside of Chicago, Illinois.





On Sunday, August 20, Officer Orr, 30, was off-duty and killed in a shooting in Westport.





He had been with the LSPD since March of 2015 and he was currently assigned as a School Resource Officer at Campbell Bernard Middle School. Prior to joining LSPD, Officer Orr worked for the Marshall, Missouri Police Department.





The LSPD is working with investigators with Kansas City Police Department to generate leads and bring Officer Orr’s killer to justice.



