Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Funny Bunny 5K-9, Egg Hunts And Resource Fair For Autism

Funny Bunny 5K-9, Egg Hunts And Resource Fair For Autism

March 3, 2018

The time is now to get registered for the 2018 Funny Bunny 5K-9 & Autism Egg Hunts. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 at Unity Village.

New this year is a huge heated tent for participants and vendors at the Resource Fair.  No need to worry about if it is cold…especially for this early Easter egg hunt.

Once again there will be three egg hunt fields - one for special needs kiddos, one for siblings and friends, and the third for the dogs.

To register go to www.paws5k9.org. Register today and take advantage of the early bird special. Use coupon code FAB5 to get $5 off your registration.

There are still tables available for the Resource Fair tent. You can register online as a vendor or email danielle@paws4autism.org for questions or information.

Paws 4 Autism Is Growing
In 2017 eight of their pups graduate and move on to their "furever" families. Most of these grads will be in attendance at the Funny Bunny, so come on out to say hi and get cuddles.
The next new pup is due to arrive March 15th…so he will be at the event as well. The next graduate is Odin and he will be going to meet up with his boy Blake in April.
To help support Paws 4 Autism or learn more visit http://www.paws4autism.org/.

About Paws 4 Autism 
Our mission is to provide Autism Service Dogs and related services, including community outreach and education, service dog awareness, informational training, social skills classes and innovative transitional job skills to youth and young adults who demonstrate autism spectrum behaviors.
Our vision is for those with spectrum behaviors to have access to specifically trained autism service and/or therapy dogs to assist with their peer interaction, improve social integration in their schools and communities and provide the opportunity for these young adults to learn and train for a career in the dog training community.


