By Theresa Tanner

Vibrant Life Director

Solstice Senior Living at Lee’s Summit





Gene and Agnes Heaton were married on January 23, 1948 at the Naval Base in Great Lakes, Illinois.





Gene was 20 years old and had to have permission from his mother to marry Agnes. In 1948 Gene said a man had to be 21 to marry in the State of Illinois. Agnes or Aggie as we call her was 19.

Gene was in Navy when the couple married and eventually went to work for Phillips Petroleum Company. Over the years, the couple owned two motels, a laundry mat, and a car wash in Clinton, MO.





Then Gene got a job working for the government and stayed in that position for about 15 years. The couple had 3 children, 2 boys and 1 girl. One of their sons, Tom, volunteered where his folks are living, Solstice Senior Living at Lee’s Summit, formerly The Carlyle.





This is a beautiful independent living facility (with assistance available) located behind Wal-Mart at 291 and Tudor. Sadly, the couple lost Tom to cancer in 2017. They have a son in Warrensburg and a daughter in Lee’s Summit. Aggie tells me that is how they came to live in Lee’s Summit.

After Gene retired the couple have visited all 50 states, Canada, Europe, Africa for a day, and they lived in Spain for one year.





When asked how they managed 70 years of marriage, Aggie said, “She just let him have whatever he wanted, and Gene replied, “he doesn’t ever want anything. But in a marriage, you have to be able to share”.





Gene did confide that once he got mad and slammed out the front door but then realized he had no where else to go so he went right back in the door.