Kansas City-based program director discusses importance of the office’s grants

May 19, 2017, Senator Claire McCaskill released data showing that Kansas City area programs could be dangerously impacted if the national office charged with combatting drug addiction and the opioid epidemic is virtually eliminated—as a new Administration budget has reportedly proposed. Last week, U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill reached out to President Trump urging him to pursue their shared goal of combatting the opioid epidemic by continuing to fund the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP).

“The middle of a drug epidemic is no time to be eliminating an office whose sole purpose is to provide expertise and resources about combatting drug use—particularly among children.” McCaskill said. “I urge the Administration to fully equip the Office of National Drug Control Policy in their upcoming budget so that critical programs in the Kansas City area don’t lose the funding they need to combat drug addiction and overdoses.”

The ONDCP plays a leading role in fighting the opioid epidemic and drug addictions. As detailed below, the ONDCP includes the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program which provides resources and guidance to law enforcement across the country. Eighteen Missouri counties are assisted by this program, including Jackson, Clay, and Platte Counties. The ONDCP also administers grants to community programs working to prevent drug abuse and addiction among children. In 2016, Excelsior Springs Educational Foundation, Missouri Association of Community Task Forces, Inc. in Kansas City, and Lee’s Summit CARES each received a $125,000 grant from the program.

Jeffrey B. Stamm, the Executive Director of Midwest HIDTA based in Kansas City and a former DEA agent, said, “The Midwest HIDTA (one of 28 nationally) is highly respected and appreciated by our local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement counterparts, as well as our partners in the drug prevention and treatment arenas, for providing a synergistic platform in forging partnerships across agencies and jurisdictions in combatting drug trafficking and abuse in our communities. The program not only provides additional resources for drug law enforcement initiatives, but also intelligence-sharing mechanisms, training coordination and technology in order to address a complex, growing and dynamic international threat.” He continued, “The HIDTA Program has proven to be cost-effective, highly productive and demonstrates a significant return on investment. Criminal justice executives, as well as members of Congress, have often referred to HIDTA as a ‘model federal program’ that is a force multiplier fostering strong partnerships between federal, state, local and tribal agencies. HIDTA partner agencies across the state of Missouri have come to rely on the program in reducing drug trafficking and abuse in their cities and counties.”





McCaskill has been a strong voice in Missouri and Washington for curbing the opioid epidemic and drug addiction. Earlier this year, McCaskill launched a wide-ranging investigation into opioid manufacturers to explore whether pharmaceutical manufacturers—at the head of the opioids pipeline—have contributed to opioid overutilization and overprescription as overdose deaths in the last fifteen years have approached nearly 200,000. McCaskill has also long called for Missouri to pass a statewide prescription drug monitoring program, and earlier this week echoed Missouri State Rep. Holly Rehder’s call for a special session on the issue.

Background on Proposed Cuts to the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP)

The Administration has proposed reducing funding from $388 million in FY 2017 to an anticipated FY 2018 Request of $24 million for ONDCP. This represents a reduction of $364 million, or 94 percent. In addition to reductions in staff, the FY 2018 funding summary indicates that the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program and Drug-Free Communities Support Programs would be eliminated completely.

Created in 1988, the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program “provides assistance to Federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies operating in areas determined to be critical drug-trafficking regions of the United States.” Nearly 20 percent of all counties in the U.S. are designated HIDTA and this designation covers over 65 percent of the population. The HIDTA program currently funds 752 initiatives across the country. The program enhances cooperation among law enforcement agencies, encourages intelligence sharing, and supports coordinated law enforcement strategies to combat illegal drugs. In a single year, for instance, HIDTA-funded initiatives seized $1.1 billion in assets from drug traffickers and dismantled 2,877 drug trafficking organizations. The budgetary document indicates there will be no funding for the program in 2018.

The Drug-Free Communities Support Program (DFC) provides federal grants to community-based organizations to create local solutions for local drug programs, with a special focus on preventing substance abuse among young people. DFC has funded more than 2,000 coalitions and nearly 9,000 volunteers to combat alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana use among youth. This program would also be eliminated in the proposed budget.