GLSHF Grant to Summit Tech Academy

September 30, 2017



ByRobin Blakely





Summit Technology Academy, based in Lee’s Summit, offers an innovative program designed to prepare high school juniors and seniors for Allied Health careers. Students are given the chance to explore hands-on lab work as well as projects related to Dental Assisting; Health Information Technology; Paramedic/EMT; Radiologic Technology, Pharmacy, and other allied health fields. This health-focused educational program allows internship and shadowing opportunities in allied health career fields. In addition, students can gain industry credentials such as Basic Life Saver CPR training and HIPAA credentials.





This year Summit Technology Academy was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Greater Lee’s Summit Healthcare Foundation. Pre-Allied Health instructor Fred Wilson, LPT, at Summit Technology Academy, said, “This is helping us to better serve our students, therefore allowing them better experiences to serve our communities in the future.”





Eleven nonprofits, including Summit Technology Academy, were awarded grants from GLSHF that came to a grand total of $77,495 this year!





The Foundation Grants are awarded to not-for-profit Organizations or other entities set up to administer a program which will enhance, improve or empower health and wellness within the Greater Lee’s Summit, MO area.





The 2018 GLSHF grant cycle is open now! The application deadline is October 31, 2017.





Priority will be given to those proposals most consistent with the Foundation mission and with the widest potential benefit to the community.





This may include projects in the areas of:

• Research • Education • Public Training Programs • Programs in Schools • Clinics for indigent care • Equipment • Services





Grant requests can be submitted until the October 31, 2017 deadline. Grants awarded will be announced in January, 2018.





The Greater Lee’s Summit Healthcare Foundation has awarded more than $1.2 million to local students and charities since 2004. Details are available for all funding opportunities at www.lshealthcare.org.



