Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Gov. Greitens orders flags to half-staff on Wednesday to honor KCFD Battalion Chief

February 14, 2017

Today, Governor Eric Greitens ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Missouri at all state government buildings in Jackson County, Clay County, Platte County, and Cass County be flown at half-staff on Wednesday (Feb. 15) in honor of Battalion Chief Thomas G. Byrne, of the Kansas City Fire Department. 

Battalion Chief Byrne, age 51, died on Feb. 11.

Governor Greitens released the following statement, 

“Thomas Byrne dedicated his life to protecting the people of Missouri and his fellow brothers in Fire Protection. He served honorably for 30 years, and became Battalion Chief. We are grateful for his service, deeply saddened by this loss, and praying for his family and fellow firefighters.”
 
Under Governor Greitens order, U.S. and Missouri flags at state buildings in those counties will fly at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Feb. 15, 2017, the day the funeral services for Battalion Chief Byrne will take place.



