Gov. Nixon makes appointments to boards and commissions January 4, 2017

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Gov. Jay Nixon today announced his appointments to four boards and commissions. The appointees, along with their boards and hometowns, are:

Child Abuse and Neglect Review Board (Christopher Carriger – Purcell; Jennifer Cato – Liberty; James Cunningham – Sedalia; Donna Erickson – Webster Groves; Lana Martin – Kansas City; Joseph Plaggenberg – Jefferson City; Allie Chang Ray – Ballwin; Eric Reece – Rogersville; Chris Thiemann – Humansville; Amy Thompson – Camdenton)

Missouri State Board of Nursing (Taryn G. Sandheinrich – Webster Groves)



Missouri State Foster Care and Adoption Board (Katie L. Brown – O’Fallon)



Missouri Wine and Grape Board (Charles W. Schlottach – Owensville)



Child Abuse and Neglect Review Board

The Governor has nominated the ten individuals listed above to the Child Abuse and Neglect Review Board. The Child Abuse and Neglect Review Board provides an independent review of certain child abuse and neglect determinations.

Christopher Carriger, of Joplin, is a detective with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and also is an adjunct law enforcement instructor at Missouri Southern State University. He holds a master’s degree in criminal justice from Missouri Southern. The Governor has appointed him for a term ending April 7, 2017.

Jennifer Cato, of Independence, is director of Healthcare Integration with Cornerstones of Care. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Western Governors University. The Governor has appointed her for a term ending April 7, 2017.

James Cunningham, of Sedalia, is Dean of Academic Affairs for State Fair Community College and holds a master’s of criminal justice from University of Central Missouri. He also is a reserve deputy with the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department and has more than two decades of law enforcement experience. The Governor has appointed him for a term ending April 7, 2018.

Donna Erickson, of Webster Groves, is a licensed clinical social worker and the clinical coordinator for the fostering healthy children program at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center. She holds a master’s in social work from Saint Louis University. The Governor has appointed her for a term ending April 7, 2018.

Lana Martin, of Kansas City, is the trauma program manager for Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City and previously was the pediatric trauma coordinator with Coxhealth in Springfield. The Governor has appointed Martin for a term ending April 7, 2019.

Joseph Plaggenberg, of Jefferson City, is an attorney who holds a guardian ad litem certificate. He is counsel to the Missouri Department of Revenue. Plaggenberg obtained his law degree from the University of Missouri. The Governor has appointed him for a term ending April 7, 2018.

Allie Chang Ray, of Ballwin, is vice-president of programs for the Deaconess Foundation in St. Louis. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in human development and family studies. The Governor has appointed her for a term ending April 7, 2019.

Eric Reece, of Rogersville, is a lieutenant with the Springfield Police Department. He holds a masters in sociology and criminal justice from Lincoln University and bachelor’s degree in psychology from Missouri State University. The Governor has appointed Reece for a term ending April 7, 2018. (Wasson)

Missouri State Board of Nursing

The Governor has appointed Taryn G. Sandheinrich, of Webster Groves, to the Missouri State Board of Nursing. The Board of Nursing protects the public; licenses by examination, endorsement, and renewal; regulates the quality of nursing education; disciplines the licenses of nurses who violate the Nursing Practice Act; and determines the scope of practice for licensed individuals.

Sandheinrich is a nurse practitioner in the hematology/oncology unit at Siteman Kids at Saint Louis Children’s Hospital. A registered nurse, she is certified as a pediatric hematology and oncology nurse; as a bone marrow transplant nurse; as a family nurse practitioner; and also is pediatric advanced life support certified. She holds a master’s in nursing from the University of Missouri – St. Louis and a bachelor’s in nursing from Saint Louis University. The Governor has appointed Sandheinrich for a term ending June 1, 2020.

Missouri State Foster Care and Adoption Board

The Governor has appointed Katie L. Brown, of O’Fallon, to the Missouri State Foster Care and Adoption Board. The board establishes procedures to review the children's division policy and provides written opinions and recommendations for changes to the division; provides draft policy suggestions for improvements in foster care or adoption practices; and provides content of in-service training to be provided by the Children's Division to foster and adoptive parents.

Brown is a human resources/marketing manager who has been a foster parent with the Missouri Alliance for Children and Families since 2008 and has been a foster parent to almost 50 children during that time. She has been a Master Foster Parent for several years and also has taught STARS classes. The Governor has appointed Brown for a term ending May 31, 2018.

Missouri Wine and Grape Board

The Governor has appointed Charlie Schlottach, of Owensville, to the Missouri Wine and Grape Board. The purpose of the board is to further the growth and development of the grape-growing industry in Missouri, and to foster the expansion of the grape market for Missouri grapes.

Schlottach, is the owner and operator of White Mule Winery, as well as a 200-acre cattle operation in Gasconade County. From 2003 to 2011, he represented the 111th District in the Missouri House of Representatives, including chairing the Appropriations – Transportation and Economic Development Committee. Prior to serving in the House, Schlottach was Gasconade County Presiding Commissioner for eight years. The Governor has appointed him for a term ending Oct. 28, 2019.

State Board of Senior Services

The Governor has appointed James L. (Jim) Hodge (D), of Springfield, to the State Board of Senior Services. The board reviews and advises on the rules and regulations impacting senior services promulgated by the Department of Health and Senior Services; advises the department director on the formulation of the department’s proposed budget, and planning for and operation of the department.

Hodge is president of the management firm James Hodge & Associates Inc. For three years, he was a board member of Ozarks Methodist Manor, a continuing care retirement community in Marionville. He also hosts “The senior forum” a weekly radio show focused on topics impacting the senior care population. A U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, Hodge serves on the community investment committee for the United Way of the Ozarks. The Governor has appointed him for a term ending Aug. 30, 2020.





