Governor Greitens Announces New Department of Social Services Acting Director May 19, 2017



Today, Governor Eric Greitens announced that Steve Corsi, current Director of the Wyoming Department of Family Services, will be appointed as Missouri’s new Acting Director of Social Services (DSS).



Corsi has a doctoral degree in Clinical Psychology. Prior to public service, Corsi worked in the private sector as CEO of High Country Behavioral Health and worked as a Clinical Director in many other roles. Corsi is an officer in the Army National Guard and spent nearly a decade in active Air Force service.



Under Corsi’s tenure, the Department reduced its annual budget by almost $30 million while improving results for families and children. Corsi's team reduced rules and policies by over 1150 pages and achieved a ranking as one of the top states for child safety for the past three years. Corsi also lead Wyoming to be named one of the most improved states in SNAP error rates in 2013 and received bonus awards for SNAP timeliness in 2014 and 2015. Additionally, the Wyoming Child Support program has achieved and sustained the number one ranking nationally since 2013.



Governor Greitens released the following statement, “Steve Corsi is a transformative leader with experience on the front lines in public service, business, and the military. In Wyoming, he cut costs for the taxpayer and got more results for families and children. We are excited to have Steve join our team and produce those same results for the people of Missouri.”



Steve Corsi released the following statement, "I share Governor Greitens' passion for transforming the Department of Social Services to provide more safety and security to the most vulnerable in Missouri while also protecting taxpayer dollars. The opportunities for reform are endless. I look forward to serving the citizens of the State of Missouri and am honored and excited to join Governor Greitens and the DSS team.”





