Grand Opera Performance at John Knox Village

May 27, 2017

By Claire Tadokoro
Tribune Intern Reporter

Join Stacey Stofferahn, soprano, and Anna Christine Woiwood, soprano, for a delightful evening of classical music. Enjoy a wide array of art song and classic opera arias by composers such as Mozart and Puccini. The recital will be held in the Courtyard Community Commons (CCC) at 5:00pm. 
Woiwood is the granddaughter of Diane and David Helmuth. Diane is a resident of John Knox and will be in attendance for her granddaughter’s performance.

“This will be the third recital she’s had at John Knox,” Helmuth said. “I’m very proud of her.” 
Woiwood began performing at John Knox after graduating from Southeast Missouri State so her extended family and friends could enjoy her senior recital.

She is now preparing to attend Mannes at the New School in New York City for a professional development program in opera performance. She decided that another summer recital was a must.
“Having been away at school, and now living in New York City, I don’t often get to see my family, friends, and the community that has always supported me,” Woiwood said. “I like to put on these recitals so that I can bring everyone together.”

Woiwood mentioned that these opportunities also provide her with a friendly and appreciate audiences to try out new material on for upcoming auditions and other performances. 
This year she has invited Stofferahn to sing with her.

“Last summer when I did this concert I had a friend join me and decided to carry on the tradition this year,” Woiwood said. “I wanted my friend Stacey, who lives in the Kansas City area, to join me as she is a great colleague and has been a mentor to me for many years now. It will be an honor to sing with her.”

The recital is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated.


