Emergency crews responded to JW's Lawn and Garden Equipment, 14010 S. 71 Highway, after 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 3.





Firefighters reported hearing numerous explosions and popping sounds from the building.





The ATF joined the investigation along with the Grandview Fire and Police Departments.





Natural gas was ruled out as the business did not have natural gas service.





Kansas City ATF Public Information Officer John Ham held a briefing Wednesday, January 4 stating that the investigation revealed evidence of fireworks manufacturing.





"We found some containers that would have the chemicals necessary to do that," Ham said. "We also found other evidence that leads us in that direction."





The cause of the ignition of the explosion is still being investigated.





46 individuals were evacuated from their homes after the initial explosion. Nine homes and 19 apartments have been damaged. No one was injured.