Lynn Hinkle receives the Bill and Ann Turner Distinguished Community Service Award from bank President and CEO (left) and Chairman, Mr. Bill Turner (right)

Great Southern Bank recognized Lynn Hinkle, the Retail Banking Regional Manager for the Kansas City Metro area, as the recipient of the 2018 Bill and Ann Turner Distinguished Community Service Award. This annual award, developed by the associate-led Community Matters team, emphasizes the importance placed on volunteerism at Great Southern Bank by honoring one outstanding associate who demonstrates excellence in volunteer service to their community.





In appreciation of Hinkle’s outstanding commitment to her community, Great Southern Bank donated $1,000 to Lee’s Summit Cares and $500 to the Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired.

As a devoted volunteer for many organizations in her community, Lynn focuses her energy on addressing community initiatives like economic development, health, and financial education. Volunteerism is so deeply ingrained in her character that it comes naturally to her to motivate those around her to find their passion. She truly knows what it means to lead by example and steps into a variety of roles, not only in her community but in the workplace as well, providing her associates the opportunity to volunteer.





Great Southern Bank Chairman, Bill Turner, and his wife, Ann Turner, have been instrumental in creating a community-minded culture since joining the Company in 1974. Great Southern Bank’s associate-led Community Matters team created this award to ensure the Turners’ community mindset and the importance the Company places on helping its neighbors continues to be a fundamental part of the culture at Great Southern Bank.