Greater Kansas City schools participate in International Walk to School Day on Oct. 4 October 3, 2017

Students, parents, families and educators across the Kansas City region will walk to school on Wednesday, Oct. 4, as part of International Walk to School Day (IWTS). More than 35 area schools have announced plans to participate. We anticipate the number to climb higher in the few days left.

Walk to School Day events help stress the importance of creating safe routes for children to walk and bicycle to school. These events also help emphasize positive benefits of walking — creating a sense of community, increasing physical activity and using an active form of transportation. According to the Safe Routes to School National Partnership, private vehicles are often used to transport students to schools, even for short distances of one-quarter to one-half of a mile.

Many area schools, along with more than 4,700 elementary schools across the country, will hold special events on Oct. 4 and throughout the week to celebrate IWTS Day. A list of participating area schools and activities is available on the local Walk to School KC website, www.walktoschoolkc.com . Visit the site to see who is walking to school on an interactive map.

“Students are walking and bicycling to school in greater numbers again thanks to the events like International Walk to School Day. Walking and bicycling to school allows time for physical activity and helps develop a sense of community,” said Aaron Bartlett, senior transportation planner at the Mid-America Regional Council. “It is good for the entire community when kids get outdoors and interact with friends, parents and neighbors. Less traffic congestion around schools means kids are safer and drivers are more aware.”

As there may be an increase in walking and biking activity around schools throughout the week, drivers are strongly encouraged to use good driving practices in neighborhoods with children and in school zones.

· Be attentive and keep your eyes on the road. · Do not text and drive. · Obey posted speed limits, including reduced speeds near schools. · Yield to children crossing the street and in crosswalks.

Additional walking information is available online:

· BikeWalkKC’s Walk to School site: www.walktoschoolkc.com · International Walk to School Day: www.walkbiketoschool.org





