Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Greenwood man pleads guilty to child sexual...

Greenwood man pleads guilty to child sexual assualt; sentenced to 30 years in prison

February 23, 2018

A Greenwood man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of Statutory Rape 1st Degree, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Richard T. Woodbridge, dob: 12/26/1984, pleaded guilty to one count of Statutory Rape 1st Degree on Friday and was sentenced by a Jackson County judge. Under Missouri law, a defendant who pleads or has been found guilty of a dangerous felony, as defined in Section 556.061 RSMO, must serve 85 percent of his sentence.

According to court records a girl under the age of 14 told Greenwood police of the sexual contact with the defendant after the defendant came to police and told them he was having sexual relations with a minor.


*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 3,649
Jumpin’ Catfish Is Ready To Re-Open
Page Views: 2,836
Fire Damages Downtown Lees Summit Business
Page Views: 1,322
Small Fire Forces Evacuation of Assisted Living Facility
Page Views: 1,075
City employees turn out for Council discussion on wages
Page Views: 814
Jackson County inmate dies of apparent suicide February 22, 2018
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LS R-7

Summit Christian Academy

St Michael the Archangel
RANDOM PICK
Seeking 2,000 Hands To Save Lives: Learn CPR For Free
Seeking 2,000 Hands To Save Lives: Learn CPR For Free
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009-2017 Lee's Summit Tribune