A Greenwood man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of Statutory Rape 1st Degree, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.





Richard T. Woodbridge, dob: 12/26/1984, pleaded guilty to one count of Statutory Rape 1st Degree on Friday and was sentenced by a Jackson County judge. Under Missouri law, a defendant who pleads or has been found guilty of a dangerous felony, as defined in Section 556.061 RSMO, must serve 85 percent of his sentence.





According to court records a girl under the age of 14 told Greenwood police of the sexual contact with the defendant after the defendant came to police and told them he was having sexual relations with a minor.









*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded.