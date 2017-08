CITY OF GREENWOOD BOARD OF ALDERMEN REGULAR MEETING





II. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE





III. ROLL CALL





IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA





V. MOTIONS





A. Motion approving Bi-monthly payables.





B. Motion approving the minutes of the July 25, 2017 Board of Aldermen meeting and the August 10, 2017 Special Board of Aldermen meeting.





VI. RESOLUTIONS





A. Motion approving Resolution R2017-46:

A RESOLUTION ADOPTING THE PLEDGE OF PRINCIPLED DECISION MAKING FOR ELECTED OFFICIALS OF THE CITY OF GREENWOOD, MISSOURI.





B. Motion approving Resolution R2017-47:

A RESOLUTION APPOINTING BRYANT CRAMER TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION.





C. Motion approving Resolution R2017-48:

A RESOLUTION APPOINTING AARON COCKRUM TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION.





D. Motion approving Resolution R2017-49:

A RESOLUTION DECLARING CERTAIN CITY EQUIPMENT TO BE SURPLUS AND AUTHORZING THE DISPOSAL THEREOF.





E. Motion approving Resolution R2017-50:

A RESOLUTION APPROVING PARK AND RECREATION EXPENSES.





F. Motion approving Resolution R2017-51:

A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AGREEMENT WITH K.C. BOBCAT IN A FIVE (5) YEAR MUNICIPAL LEASE WITH PURCHASE OPTION FOR A COMPACT TRACK LOADER AND COMPACT EXCAVATOR.





VII. ORDINANCES





A. Motion approving first and second reading of Bill No. 2017-14:

AN ORDINANCE TO RE-ADOPT SECTION 115.030 OF THE CITY CODE OF THE CITY OF GREENWOOD, MISSOURI RELATING TO PERSONAL FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE REPORTS.





B. Motion approving first and second reading of Bill No. 2017-15:

AN ORDINANCE APPOINTING SPECIAL LEGAL COUNSEL.





VIII. DEPARTMENT REPORTS





A. PARK BOARD





B. PUBLIC WORKS





C. POLICE DEPARTMENT





D. ADMINISTRATION





IX. PUBLIC COMMENTS





X. MAYOR AND ALDERMEN COMMENTS





XI. MOTION TO ENTER CLOSED SESSION PURSUANT TO MISSOURI STATUTES 610.021.1, 610.021.2, 610.021.3, 610.021.11, 610.021.12 AND 610.021.13, AND THAT THE RECORD BE CLOSED.





XII. ADJOURNMENT