CITY OF GREENWOOD BOARD OF ALDERMEN REGULAR MEETING TUESDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2017 7:00 P.M. CITY HALL 709 W. MAIN STREET, GREENWOOD, MO AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

III. ROLL CALL

IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

V. MOTIONS

A. Motion approving Bi-monthly payables.

B. Motion approving the minutes of the December 12, 2017 Board of Aldermen meeting.

VI. RESOLUTIONS

A. Motion approving Resolution R2017-73: A RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING A SEWER TAP FEE CREDIT FOR RESIDENTS LOCATED AT 303 AND 401 DOC HENRY ROAD.

VII. ORDINANCES

A. Motion approving first and second reading of Bill No. 2017-23: AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CITY CODE TITLE VII RELATED TO UTILITIES.

B. Motion approving first and second reading of Bill No. 2017-24: AN ORDINANCE GRANTING KCP&L GREATER MISSOURI OPERATIONS COMPANY, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, A FRANCHISE AND AUTHORIZATION TO CONSTRUCT, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ALL APPROPRIATE FACILITIES FOR CARRYING ON A LIGHT, HEAT AND POWER BUSINESS, GRANTING THE RIGHT TO USE CERTAIN PUBLIC PLACES OF THE CITY WITHIN THE PRESENT OR FUTURE CERTIFICATED SERVICE TERRITORY OF THE COMPANY THEREFORE, AND PRESCRIBING THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SUCH AUTHORIZATION.

VIII. DEPARTMENT REPORTS

A. PARK BOARD B. PUBLIC WORKS C. POLICE DEPARTMENT D. ADMINISTRATION

IX. PUBLIC COMMENTS

X. MOTION TO ENTER CLOSED SESSION PURSUANT TO MISSOURI STATUTES 610.021.1, 610.021.2, 610.021.3, 610.021.11, 610.021.12 AND 610.021.13, AND THAT THE RECORD BE CLOSED.

XI. ADJOURNMENT