Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home»News»Groundbreaking for Route 291 South and US 50...
Groundbreaking for Route 291 South and US 50 Highway Interchange Project is May 3
April 28, 2017
The City of Lee’s Summit and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) are hosting a groundbreaking event to kick off construction of the Route 291 and U.S. 50 Interchange. The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, at Harris Park in Lee’s Summit, Mo. Attendees are encouraged to park at Harris Park Community Center and follow the trail to the event.