Groundbreaking for Route 291 South and US 50 Highway Interchange Project is May 3 April 28, 2017

The City of Lee’s Summit and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) are hosting a groundbreaking event to kick off construction of the Route 291 and U.S. 50 Interchange. The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, at Harris Park in Lee’s Summit, Mo. Attendees are encouraged to park at Harris Park Community Center and follow the trail to the event.





