Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Groundbreaking for Route 291 South and US 50...

Groundbreaking for Route 291 South and US 50 Highway Interchange Project is May 3

Groundbreaking for Route 291 South and US 50 Highway Interchange Project is May 3

April 28, 2017 

The City of Lee’s Summit and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) are hosting a groundbreaking event to kick off construction of the Route 291 and U.S. 50 Interchange. The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, at Harris Park in Lee’s Summit, Mo. Attendees are encouraged to park at Harris Park Community Center and follow the trail to the event.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 1,804
FORMER J.E. DUNN EMPLOYEE, TWO BUSINESS OWNERS INDICTED FOR $840,400 FRAUD SCHEME
Page Views: 1,772
Kitchen Fire Damages Home In Raintree
Page Views: 781
Questions Google Fiber Posed at Council
Page Views: 715
Lee's Summit Structure Fire at 713 SE 11th Street
Page Views: 624
DICK’S Sporting Goods to Host Grand Opening
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Summit Pointe Elementary Celebrating 10th Anniversary
Summit Pointe Elementary Celebrating 10th Anniversary
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio