Hawaiian Bros will open in February and plans a dozen metro-area restaurants





BELTON, MO—Two brothers who helped operate Hawaiian Time, a quick casual restaurant chain with nine Oregon locations, are rolling into the Kansas City market with a similar concept in Belton, the first of as many as a dozen planned for the metro area.

Cameron McNie and Tyler McNie will open Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, 1112 E. North Ave, in February. The brothers partnered with longtime friends and brothers Paul Worcester and Joel Worcester of Worcester Investments to purchase the 2,800-square foot former home of Long John Silver's.

"Our family purchased a single restaurant in 2003 from a Hawaiian family," Cameron McNie said. "We'd never been in the restaurant industry, but the business just exploded from that one location and we grew it throughout Oregon. After working for our family restaurant for many years, my brother and I wanted to branch off and do our own thing."





Hawaiian Bros will feature Hawaiian-inspired island décor and an all-fresh menu that includes a signature teriyaki chicken dish, Huli Huli Chicken. At about $8.50, the restaurant's traditional plate lunch includes a main portion of meat, two scoops of white rice, and a scoop of macaroni salad.

"This is a very similar yet different concept than Hawaiian Time. We have re-branded the look and feel to be our own as well as added some new takes on the menu while keeping the core of the traditional plate lunch intact," McNie said. "We've been doing this for 14 years and think we have a good idea of what works."

McNie said the ownership group chose to launch in Belton because of population growth in Belton and Raymore, as well as the ability to purchase the standalone building near Target and Home Depot at the intersection of 58 Hwy. and Towne Center Drive.





"There are plenty of other successful establishments nearby, and the square footage is ideal for our operation," McNie said. "We feel our food and price point will be appealing to a wide demographic, allowing us to be successful wherever we are located. We believe the Midwest is ready for Hawaiian plate lunch."





The McNie brothers already are scouting a second metro-area location after touring more than a half dozen potential sites in November.