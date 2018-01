Leilani Haywood is an award-winning journalist who has been published in The Kansas City Star, Metrovoice News, the Mid Missouri Business Journal, the Orlando Sun and Honolulu Star Bulletin. A former editor of an online magazine, Haywood is also an author and blogger.





Haywood's reporting experience includes covering politics, healthcare, business, technology and education. She has two sons in college and a daughter in high-school. Connect with her on twitter at @alohaiamleilani.