Lee's Summit Tribune

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Hazel Grove Elementary Kindergarten Students...

Hazel Grove Elementary Kindergarten Students Learn About Plants By Creating Garden

Hazel Grove Elementary Kindergarten Students Learn About Plants By Creating Garden

May 6, 2017

May 6, 2017

Hazel Grove Elementary kindergarten students learned hands-on lessons about plants this spring by creating a garden. The students, along with the school’s recess supervisor Kathy Lotspeich, planted  salad greens, carrots, sugar snap peas, broccoli and cauliflower as well as a strawberry patch.

The students’ first harvest took place April 27, and students had the opportunity to have salad from the garden they planted. The students’ experience correlates with the kindergarten science curriculum which includes the needs of plants and  weather’s impact on plants.


