Hazel Grove Elementary kindergarten students learned hands-on lessons about plants this spring by creating a garden. The students, along with the school’s recess supervisor Kathy Lotspeich, planted salad greens, carrots, sugar snap peas, broccoli and cauliflower as well as a strawberry patch.





The students’ first harvest took place April 27, and students had the opportunity to have salad from the garden they planted. The students’ experience correlates with the kindergarten science curriculum which includes the needs of plants and weather’s impact on plants.