Hunter Hall, a senior at Lee’s Summit North High school and former Hazel Grove Elementary student, recently visited Hazel Grove kindergarten classes to read a book in braille and talk to students.

Students had been studying the five senses. Hunter, who has been blind since birth, explained how he uses his senses differently to gather information. Kristina Rains, a Lee’s Summit R-7 teacher for the visually impaired, accompanied Hunter to Hazel Grove.

Hunter and Ms. Rains shared how his phone and iPad are adapted for him. Hunter also explained how his cane helps him navigate safely. The students were excited about the papers Hunter gave to each child. One showed the braille alphabet, and the other was each child's name in braille.