Each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 80 million people are infected with a virus that can lead to cancers of the mouth, throat, rectum, and cervix. That virus is the human papillomavirus (HPV). HPV is a group of more than 150 viruses that are related to each other. HPV can infect both females and males. There are often no symptoms of infection and the person infected will usually not even know they have the virus. Each year in the United States there are 14 million new HPV infections. About 50% of the new HPV infections occur in people ages 15 to 24. That equals about 19,000 teens and young adults each day. There is, however, some good news about HPV – there is an HPV vaccine that helps to protect against 90% of these HPV-related cancers.





How do you get HPV? HPV is transmitted through intimate oral, genital, or anal skin-to-skin contact. HPV is a very common virus and nearly all men and women get infected with the virus at some point in their lives. HPV can clear up on its own in most cases, but if it doesn’t it can cause more serious health problems like genital warts, cervical cancer, anal cancer, mouth/throat cancer, and vulvar/vaginal cancers.





How is HPV treated? There is no treatment for HPV but precancerous complications of HPV infection can be treated with cryotherapy or surgery. Protect yourself or your child from the HPV related cancers that can occur in the future by getting vaccinated with the HPV vaccine. The CDC recommends starting the vaccination for both girls and boys at ages 11 or 12. If the vaccine is not started at those ages it can still be given up to the age of 26. The vaccine works best when given in pre-teen years, due to the increased immune response at those ages. Because of this, when the vaccine is given by age 14, it only requires two vaccinations given 6 to 12 months apart. When the vaccine is given between the ages of 14 to 26, it requires a series of three vaccinations given at 0, 2, and 6 months.





Immunization rate data from 2014 indicated that Missouri ranked 46th out of 50 states, with only 28.3% of girls completing the vaccination series. The news is worse for boys – Missouri ranked last in the nation with only 11.3% of boys completing all recommended vaccination doses. The Kansas City Medical Society has sponsored an HPV Vaccination Task Force that is working with physicians throughout the Kansas City area in an effort to improve these immunization rates.





The Mayo Clinic wants you to know, “It's important to remember that being vaccinated against HPV infection can protect you from cervical cancer. For those who aren't vaccinated, most cases of cervical cancer are caused by HPV strains that usually don't cause warts, so women often don't realize they've been infected. Early stages of cervical cancer typically cause no signs or symptoms.”





“Over time, repeated infection of certain HPV strains can lead to precancerous lesions. If not treated, these lesions can become cancerous. That's why it's important for women to have regular Pap tests, which can detect precancerous changes in the cervix that might lead to cancer.”





“Current guidelines recommend that women ages 21 to 29 have a Pap test every three years. Women ages 30 to 65 are advised to continue having a Pap test every three years, or every five years if they also get the HPV DNA test at the same time.”





“Women over 65 can stop testing if they've had three normal Pap tests in a row, or two HPV DNA and Pap tests with no abnormal results.”





Educating yourself about HPV is the key to having an informed conversation with your healthcare provider. Knowing the facts will result in increased vaccination rates and decreased incidence of preventable cancers.





For more information please visit:





Author Tammy D. Landrum, MBA, MHA, BSN, RN, CIC is a Public Health Clinical Nurse Manager with the Jackson County Health Department. She also serves as a member of Lee’s Summit’s Health Education Advisory Board, a Mayor-appointed, volunteer board that promotes and advocates community health by assessing health issues, educating the public and government agencies, developing plans to address health issues, encouraging partnerships and evaluating the outcomes.



