Home » News » Hearing Health Associates Expands to The...

Hearing Health Associates Expands to The Medicine Shoppe; Announces National World War I Museum and Memorial Sponsorship

September 23, 2017

Hearing Health Associates has opened its second Lee's Summit location, having expanded into The Medicine Shoppe, 1405 NE Douglas Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086. This is the audiology and hearing health clinic's second location in Lee's Summit with a similar clinic at 676 SE Bayberry Ln., Suite 105, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063.

"The ability to expand our services here in Lee's Summit is a credit to our local patients' support," says Jennifer Dann, MS, CCC-A. "The opportunity to work with The Medicine Shoppe represents a tremendous opportunity to serve each other's customers and add to health-care options right here in my hometown." 

Meanwhile Hearing Health Associates announced it has also entered a sponsorship agreement with the National World War I Museum and Memorial. In commemoration of the 100 year anniversary of World War I, Hearing Health Associates (HHA) will donate a portion of proceeds from hearing aids it sells through a commemorative promotion later this year directly to the museum.

The National World War I Museum and Memorial, located at 2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, MO 64108, is America's leading institution dedicated to remembering, interpreting and understanding the Great War and its enduring impact on the global community. Interested visitors can reach the museum at 816.888.8100 or visit theworldwar.org.



