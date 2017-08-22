Heavy Rains Cause Flooding in Lee’s Summit August 22, 2017

Overnight rainfall caused numerous roads to become flooded and several streams to leave their banks, forcing the closure of several roads. Public safety personnel monitoring flood prone areas initially blocked the water covered roads until Public Works crews could provide suitable barricades. Those streets included Chipman Road at Cedar Creek, Old Tudor Rd at Prairie Lea Lake, and Anderson Drive at Maybrook Creek in the Oaks Ridge Meadows subdivision. In most cases the water rose and receded rapidly. The only areas still flooded at sunrise were in the Oaks Ridge Meadows subdivision. Flood water from the Little Blue River backed up into Maybrook Creek and the storm water pond for the subdivision. Water in this area cannot drain until the water level in the flood swollen Little Blue River goes down. Anderson Drive was impassable in several areas due to standing water, primarily between Hidden Valley Drive/Emerald Drive and the west side of Maybrook Creek. Velie Park was completely under water. Voy Spears Elementary School is also located in the area and both entrances from Anderson Drive were blocked by standing water. The Fire Department responded to two houses at the intersection of Maybrook Road and Anderson Drive, and a third house on Parks View Edge Place to check for hazards due to flooded basements. Fire crews in the area identified approximately 25 homes with flooded basements, 19 of which were on Plantation Drive in the Condominiums of Oaks Ridge Meadows. This morning Lee’s Summit Fire, Public Works, and Police Departments worked with Blue Springs School District officials to safely get walking and bussed students to Voy Spears Elementary School using an alternative route and a shuttle bus from the area to avoid the flooded areas around the school. Plans were also reviewed for getting the children home this afternoon. Public Works crews continue to monitor the area and will leave the barricades up in the Oaks Ridge area until the water has receded. The public should avoid walking or driving through even standing flood water. Avoid entering flooded basements if there is possibility of water being in contact with energized electrical lines or appliances. Turn off the power if you can do so safely. If you smell natural gas, leave the house immediately and call 911. Residents who have sustained damage from the storm should contact their insurance agent to seek guidance. Anyone needing volunteer assistance may contact 211 to see if services may be available.







