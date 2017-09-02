Hens for Haiti Challenge September 2, 2017



Hens for Haiti is an exciting new mission initiative of the Lake Lotawana Community United Methodist Church (LLCUMC). The church is partnering with the Methodist Church in Mellier, Haiti to help build a new agribusiness, a sustainable chicken farm.

Haiti is the poorest country in the western hemisphere. As a result, hunger and malnutrition are two of Haiti’s largest ongoing problems. The eggs from this project will help relieve this problem for the families of Mellier. Just one egg provides six grams of protein, and this chicken farm will produce up to 784 eggs every day when in full production! In addition, this project will provide several highly needed jobs for people in the community.

The congregation of the Methodist Church in Mellier, working with an agricultural specialist, has developed a comprehensive plan and budget for this new entrepreneurial endeavor. The church in Mellier is donating the land for the project and the construction labor needed to build the hen laying facilities. LLCUMC is undertaking to raise $50,000 to fund the construction and startup of this business.

LLCUMC has secured a commitment of a challenge donation of $25,000, half of the amount that we need to raise. We must raise the other $25,000 to match that donation. LLCUMC would like to extend the opportunity to invest in this life-giving mission to the whole community.

Monetary donations for Hens for Haiti will be collected at the annual Recycling Extravaganza at the church located at 28901 NE Colbern Rd, Lake Lotawana (Gate 1) on Saturday, September 9th 9:00-1:00. Donations may also be mailed to the church.

To find out more about this project and how you can get involved, please visit our website at http://www.llcumc.org/Hens-for-Haiti.

All donations are tax deductible.







