Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home»News»Highland Park Elementary Choir To Perform At...
Highland Park Elementary Choir To Perform At Jan. 28 Mavericks Game
January 21, 2017
Highland Park Elementary’s Howling Huskies Choir will perform the National Anthem at the Jan. 28 Missouri Mavericks hockey game. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence.
The choir is directed by Melissa Nichols, music teacher at Highland Park Elementary.