Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Highland Park Elementary Choir To Perform At...

Highland Park Elementary Choir To Perform At Jan. 28 Mavericks Game

January 21, 2017

Highland Park Elementary’s Howling Huskies Choir will perform the National Anthem at the Jan. 28 Missouri Mavericks hockey game. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence.

The choir is directed by Melissa Nichols, music teacher at Highland Park Elementary.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 2,352
Collision Kills Two Lee's Summit Males, Third in Hospital
Page Views: 856
Sympathy to the friends and family of Yordano Ventura
Page Views: 717
Local students selected to perform at 58th presidential inauguration
Page Views: 703
Community remembers crime as parole hearing nears
Page Views: 441
LSR7 Board, Dr. Dennis Carpenter Addressed Community Concerns in a Meeting Wednesday
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Paul DeWalt is running to represent District 3 on the Lee’s Summit City Council, April 3rd.
Paul DeWalt is running to represent District 3 on the Lee’s Summit City Council, April 3rd.
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio