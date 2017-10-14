Lee's Summit Tribune

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Holy Spirit Catholic Church To Host Fifteenth Annual Craft Fair

October 14, 2017

Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1800 SW State Route 150, is hosting its fifteenth annual October Marketplace craft fair Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Marketplace has more than 50 vendors, who sell items ranging from jewelry and photography to home décor and handmade crafts. 

Once customers have had their fill of shopping, they can enjoy lunch made and sold by the Ladies Auxiliary, one of the main sponsors of the October Marketplace. Lunch options include baked potatoes with all the fixings, chili, homemade soup, quiche, salad and hot cobbler a la mode. Those with a sweet tooth can stop by the Ladies Auxiliary’s bakeshop, which sells homemade pies, cookies, cakes, fruit breads and cupcakes.

Customers can also look forward to door prizes, which are donated from each of the vendors.

Another favorite tradition will continue this year. The Holy Spirit Quilting Group has created another beautiful quilt that will be awarded to one lucky winner.

Funds raised from the bakeshop, as well as booth fees, are used to purchase turkeys for Lee’s Summit Social Services for Thanksgiving. The remaining funds are used for other parish needs.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the October Marketplace, visit holyspiritmo.org or the October Marketplace Facebook page.



Our Constitution, Part 3 Our Police, the Establishment Clause and Religious Freedom
Our Constitution, Part 3 Our Police, the Establishment Clause and Religious Freedom
