Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Honor Flight Kansas City

Honor Flight Kansas City

May 27, 2017

Charles Wright, resident of Lee's Summit and his daughter, Marcia Hinson

On Thursday, May 18th, Veterans from the Kansas City area were served coffee and donuts in the early morning hours by dedicated members of Prairie Chapter, National Society Daughter of the American Revolution (NSDAR) before stepping on board a flight at KCI Airport and heading to Washington DC as part of the Honor Flight Network of KC program.

Honor Flight KC, the regional Hub of Honor Flight Network, is a non-profit organization created for the sole purpose of thanking and honoring America’s veterans for all their sacrifices by flying our heroes to Washington DC to visit and reflect at their memorials.   Upon arrival at Reagan National Airport the group received a hero’s welcome as strangers lined up to show their appreciation and welcome the veterans to Washington DC.

Included on this flight was Charles Wright of Lee’s Summit, a Korean War Veteran with his daughter and guardian, Marcia Hinson, Gerald Noble, a resident of Belton, MO and  Korean War Navy veteran with his son and guardian Jay Noble and Vietnam War veteran Larry Holcomb, a resident of Raymore who was accompanied by his son, Drew Holcomb.

Upon their return to Kansas City that evening, the veterans and their guardians received a well-deserved hero’s welcome by their family members and the enthusiastic members of Prairie Chapter.  For information about the Honor Flight Network of Kansas City, visit the website: honorflightkc.org and for information about the Prairie Chapter NSDAR go to the website: prairieregistrar@kc.rr.com


