Honoring “Badger”, Military, & American Values July 29, 2017



Thomas Carter stands before the image of his son, Mark, for whom the book is written for.



By Claire Tadokoro

Tribune Intern



When living in a country without military combat taking place in the streets every day, it’s easy to become numb to the sacrifice that men and women make on behalf of our country.



In an effort to help people understand the American values that the military offer up their lives for, one father has poured his heart into a book to commemorate his fallen son, “Badger-What He Died For: In Memory of SEAL Mark T. Carter, SOC, USN.”



Navy SEAL Mark T. Carter died December 11, 2007 at the age of 27 after stepping on an improvised explosive device (IED) during a nighttime raid with his SEAL Team. SEAL Carter was a member of the elite Naval Special Warfare Development Group Operating near Baghdad, Iraq.



Thomas Carter, his father and ER physician residing in Lake Winnebago, has compiled Mark’s diary entries, family history, personal narrative, poetry, and the testimony of his loved ones.



“Some of these statements were spontaneous expressions after his death, and others were solicited in the process of writing this book,” Thomas Carter said. “It was moving and inspiring to me to read what Mark's siblings and friends had to say about him. It made me so proud and grateful to have such a son. Each of these statements imparted comfort. Some of them surprised me as I had not seen that side of Mark.”



These statements illustrate how Mark is so much more than a number.



He is “Badger,” a nickname given to Mark by his Seal brothers.



“A badger is a fierce animal—one that will protect itself and, more importantly, its family at all costs,” one SEAL brother said at Mark’s funeral. “This is definitely a statement Mark proved to be true beyond any shadow of a doubt, both in everyday life as well as that night in Iraq. Mark’s actions have saved many lives in recent times. You’d never hear this from Mark. He was too humble for that.”



From boyhood, Mark knew he wanted to be a SEAL. Told through the eyes of his six siblings and parents, they echoed one another on his solemn determination to fight for his country at such a demanding level.



“As Mark’s dad, I feel it important to preserve his memory and the reality of what he died for,” Carter wrote. “In the man he was, one can find a true expression of what it means to be an American, of the American values that we admire and want to emulate. I want to keep that bright for our family, his brothers in arms, and for the friends of liberty everywhere.”



In fact, Carter includes an entire section of his book dedicated to outlining these values.



“Mark's story is about so much more than him alone,” he said. “The essence of who Mark was is embodied in simple, traditional American Values. That is the message of the book. Mark's own life was an expression of those values in itself, and many persons will find that part of the book alone inspiring and motivating.”



Learning and applying these basic American values is how Mark can truly be honored, his father said.



“Badger, What He Died For: In Memory of SEAL Mark T. Carter, SOC, USN” is available from Dorrance Publishing Company at http://dorrance.stores.yahoo. net/badger.html or Amazon.com. You can also call Dorrance Publishing at 800-788-7654. All of the author’s proceeds from the sale of the book will go to The Navy SEAL Foundation.









