Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Hover Board Fire Damages Lee's Summit Home

Hover Board Fire Damages Lee's Summit Home

August 22, 2017

On Saturday, August 19, 2017, at 3:49 a.m. the Lee's Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 2400 block of NE Willow Creek Lane. The occupant of the house called to report a fire in the basement involving a hover board.  The family was awakened by the smoke alarm, but it wasn’t until they started to investigate the cause of the alarm that smoke starting coming up from the basement. The occupant attempted to extinguish the fire in the basement without success, and the house was evacuated.
 
When the fire department arrived, smoke was visible from the garage of the one-story raised ranch house. All of the occupants were safe outside. 
 
Fire crews entered the basement and found moderate smoke conditions and a small fire. The fire was quickly extinguished and the smoke was removed from the building. The fire was under control by 4:00 a.m.
 
Crews did provide a medical assistance to an occupant of the house. The occupant was assessed and released at the scene.
 
Fire damage in the finished basement was limited to the area around the hover boards. Smoke damage varied throughout the remainder of the house. The house was able to be reoccupied.
 
The fire originated in a hover board charging in the basement. The hover board had been placed on the charger the evening before the fire.


