Lee's Summit Tribune

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Independence Man Arrested For Promoting Child...

Independence Man Arrested For Promoting Child Pornography

January 13, 2018 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control announces the arrest of Bradley E. Vader, 64, of Independence, Missouri, on January 9, 2018, for promoting and possession of child pornography. The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit. The Patrol was assisted by the Independence Police Department.

On Tuesday, January 9, 2018, investigators executed a search warrant at Vader’s residence located on Ralston Avenue, in Independence. As a result of their search, investigators located child pornography and computer equipment used to commit the crimes. Vader was arrested and transported to the Independence Police Department. The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Vader with promoting child pornography in the first degree and three counts of possession of child pornography. Bond was set at $25,000.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages Internet users to report promptly to the Patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children. The Digital Forensics Investigative Unit is partially funded by the Missouri Department of Public Safety State Cyber Crime Grant and the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of these charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.


